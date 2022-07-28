ITR filing for FY 2021-22: How to calculate capital gain tax on sale of property

On how to calculate capital gain on property sale, Hemal Mehta, Partner at Deloitte India said, "Property i.e., land and building qualify as a ‘capital asset’ (excluding agricultural land which is not a capital asset), capital gains tax is levied at the time of transfer of such land and building. The nature of such capital gains can be classified as ‘long-term’ if the property is held by the seller for 24 months or more; or as ‘short term’ if held for less than 24 months. Long-term capital gains are taxed at the rate of 20 per cent (increased by the applicable surcharge and cess) whereas short-term capital gains is taxed at the normal tax rate of the assessees."