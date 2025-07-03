ITR filing FY 2024-25: Why Form 16 is your income tax superpower—if you use it right

As the tax season approaches, the average salaried employee finds themselves juggling with a plethora of documents, doubts and deadlines. Amid this maze of essential documents, Form 16 stands out, not just as an indispensable and routine TDS certificate but also as a powerful guide to assist in filing your income tax return (ITR) efficiently without errors.
Given most people download Form 16 and move on still, very few are able to truly understand how to go about reading the entire document along with how it can either make or break your entire ITR submission.
This document is issued annually by your employer. Form 16 is basically a tax certificate that summarises your income, tax deductions, exemptions and your entire financial profile for the financial year.
It is a clear validation that the tax deducted from your salary has indeed been deposited with the government. For example, for financial year 2024-25, this particular document must have landed in your inbox by the middle of June.
In rare cases, banks and financial institutions also issue it for senior citizens aged 75+, who earn pension and interest income from the same financial institution.
Then there is also Form 12BA, this particular form details any perks or ESOPs you have received. This form is also equally important for filing of tax returns.
Overlooking this can result in mismatching between your ITR and Form 26AS or Annual Information Statement (AIS). Such a development can also raise red flags in the eyes of the tax assessing officials.
As the ITR filing deadline has been extended to September 15, 2025, the taxpayers have more time but they also have more reason to get it right. An error or mistake in Form 16’s interpretation can result in complications such as tax notices, additional tax demand or refund delays. That is why it becomes imperative for taxpayers to be careful with the filing of their taxes.
Hence, before your rush into e-filing, consider treating your Form 16 like your tax blueprint. Read it very carefully line after line. Do raise questions to tax professionals if you have doubts, because when used properly and wisely, Form 16 doesn’t just disclose how much tax you paid, it also helps in ensuring that you do not pay a rupee more than you should.
For all personal finance updates, visit here
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or tax advice. Please consult a qualified tax professional or financial advisor before making any tax-related decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.