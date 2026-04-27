ITR filing FY 2025–26: Important income tax return deadlines and dates for salaried, business and audit filers

Are you ready to file your income tax return for FY 2025-26? Are you aware of the deadlines for the 2026-27 assessment year? Income Tax season brings with it confusion, hesitation and doubts around deadlines, and if you miss them, you may face fines, legal penalties and other associated complications.

Hence, whether salaried individuals, businesses or audit professionals, all should follow the structured set of category-wise deadlines provided by the Income Tax (IT) department to avoid creating unwanted hurdles and problems in their tax filing journey.

Do keep in mind that, for FY 2025-26, the Income Tax Return (ITR) forms will be notified under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Whereas the filings for FY 2026-27 will be introduced under the Income Tax Act, 2025, next year, thus marking a transition period under India’s new tax year system starting from 1 April 2026.

ITR filing deadlines for FY 2025–26 (AY 2026–27)

Taxpayer Category Applicable Forms Due Date Individuals (Non-audit cases) – salaried, pensioners, investors ITR-1, ITR-2 31 July 2026 Business/Profession (Non-audit cases) – freelancers, small businesses ITR-3, ITR-4 31 August 2026 Tax Audit Cases – businesses/professionals requiring audit ITR-3, ITR-4 31 October 2026 Belated Return (Late filing) All ITR forms 31 December 2026

Note: The above are the dates for individuals, business professionals and belated return filing deadlines. For the latest developments and updates, refer to the official website of the Income Tax Department.

Let us take a look at the revised return filing timelines so you can plan your tax filing properly. It is important to consult a certified tax consultant to ensure effective, clear planning and avoid hiccups during your tax filing journey.

Revised & updated return filing timelines

Return Type Purpose Deadline Revised Return Correct errors in the filed ITR 31 December 2026 (extendable up to 31 March 2027) Updated Return (ITR-U) Report missed income or updates Up to 31 March 2031 (within 4 years of AY end)

Key highlights and considerations for taxpayers To improve compliance, streamline filing and enhance clarity, the Union Budget 2026 introduced staggered deadlines. Salaried individuals must file ITR-1 or ITR-2 as per their income category by 31 July 2026. The deadline for all audit-related cases has been extended up to 31 October 2026. Make sure you are clear that missing deadlines can attract economic penalties and interest charges, as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. As the tax filing season unfolds, it is advised that taxpayers refer to the official website of Income Tax at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ for updates. No other source of information should be trusted for new updates. Important Developments FY 2026–27 will be the first “Tax Year” under the Income Tax Act, 2025, running from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027, with new return forms to be notified before 1 April 2027. To better understand the new Income Tax 2025 and how it compares with the previous Income Tax Act of 1961, consult a certified legal practitioner to achieve complete clarity.

Staying updated with these ITR deadlines, upcoming changes and improvements on the official Income Tax website will ensure timely and accurate compliance, reduce confusion, and help you avoid penalties, simplifying your tax filing experience.

How can you contact the Income Tax department in case of doubts? It is normal to have doubts as the Income Tax filing process in the country continues to undergo significant changes. In case you have doubts, you can reach out to the tax department officials by clicking on the ‘Contact Us’ Section provided on the official website of Income Tax at: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/contact-us

To contact the Income Tax Department, taxpayers can use the e-Filing helpdesk at 1800 103 0025 or 1800 419 0025 (08:00–20:00 hrs, Monday–Friday), or reach out to support via email or through dedicated helplines for PAN, TDS, AIS and other tax-related services, as provided on the official website.

No third-party application or source should be trusted with contact information other than the official website of the Income Tax department. This is important to protect taxpayers from potential financial crimes and to conserve their legal and fundamental rights.