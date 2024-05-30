ITR Filing: Exemptions and deductions that senior citizens can claim for FY24
Age, total income, claimed deductions, exemption limits, and tax regime (old vs. new) are some of the factors that determine an elderly citizen's income tax burden in India.
For the fiscal year 2024 and the assessment year 2024–2025, the income tax reporting season has already begun. Nonetheless, seniors receive significant tax breaks under income tax regulations. The individual must be 60 years of age or older but not older than 80 at any point during the year to qualify for these benefits.