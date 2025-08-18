Filed your ITR? Here's how to get a copy of your income tax return online

Income-tax returns: While the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for for first-time filers. Here is a step-wise guide on how to file your ITR, how to get a copy of your filed returns, and what mistakes to avoid to make the process smoother.

All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

What is the last date of filing ITR for FY24-25 (AY25-26)? The deadline for filing your ITR without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is September 15, 2025.

You can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, 2025, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

Stepwise guide to file ITR online Visit the official income tax department website and log in with your User ID and password.

First time tax filers must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details.

Once you are logged in, click on e-file — Income Tax Returns — File Income Tax Return.

Choose the assessment year (AY25-26) and your preferred mode of filing.

Choose your status — whether you an in individual taxpayer, an Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or Others — then click on Continue — Select your ITR form — Regime (old or new).

Review Personal Information data which is pre-filled and edit wherever needed. Once done, click on Proceed.

Once the computation is done, you can choose between Pay Now or Pay Later. You can also check if you are eligible for a refund.

Once the tax (if any) is paid, click on Preview Return — Proceed to Preview — Proceed to Validation.

You will get a message indicating that the e-filing was a success, with the ITR verification form ready for download.

Want to get a copy of your ITR? Here's how… If you are logged out, log into your account on the official income tax website.

Navigate to My Account — View Returns / Forms — Enter PAN details — choose Income Tax Returns — Click Submit.

A window will open showing all your filed ITRs and ITR-V acknowledgement, which you can Click to open and then Download as a PDF.

