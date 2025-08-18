Filed your ITR? Here's how to get a copy of your income tax return online

Income-tax returns: While the e-filing process has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can be daunting for for first-time filers. Here is a step-wise guide on how to file your ITR, how to get a copy of your filed returns, and what mistakes to avoid to make the process smoother.
All Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.
The deadline for filing your ITR without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is September 15, 2025.
You can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, 2025, but this would cost you upwards of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.
