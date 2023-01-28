ITR filing: How homebuyers can claim rebate on under-construction flats

Explaining how a home loan borrower can claim income tax rebate on home loan interest paid before possession, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "Under Section 24(B) of the Income Tax Act, a homebuyer can claim tax rebate on up to ₹2 lakh home loan interest paid in single financial year. After getting possession of the flat, the home buyer would be paying EMI and home loan interest together. However, with the phase of time, share of home loan interest in home loan EMI down and principal goes up. Hence, to avail maximum benefit available under the above mentioned section, one needs to first look at the home loan interest one would be paying in the assessment year. Then, one can add the whole home loan loan interest being paid before possession. As the rule allows taxpayers to claim rebate on home loan interest paid before passion for next five years post-possession, one can divide the whole amount in five parts and add one by one in next five years along with the home loan interest paid in the income tax assessment year."