ITR filing: How income from stock market is taxed — explained
ITR filing: In case of income from IPO, date of investment is considered the date of credit of shares in one's demat account
Income tax calculator: An income made on sale and purchase of shares fall under the business income or capital gain head. So, those who made money in recent stock market rally need to know how their income from stock market will be taxed. According to tax and investment experts, income from stock market is calculated on the basis of holding period. If the investor has hold the stock for more than 12 months, then the income will fall under long term capital gain category. However, if the holding period is less than or equal to 12 months, then the stock market income would be called short term capital gain.