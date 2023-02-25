As per tax and investment experts, interim dividend or final dividend is an additional income of a stock market investor and it comes to one's account without selling of the portfolio stock. So, it is considered an additional income of the investors and hence it gets added to one's annual income at the time of income tax return (ITR) filing and income tax is levied as per the income tax slab in which the taxpayer falls after adding these dividends with one's annual income. However, in the case of buyback of shares, the income tax is being paid by the company announcing the buyback while shareholder need not to pay any income tax.