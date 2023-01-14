ITR filing: How long one should keep income tax return documents?2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- ITR filing: Under the Black Money Act, there is no specific time frame mentioned for a taxpayer to keep one's ITR documents
ITR filing: Filing income tax return (ITR) is one of the most important responsibilities of an earning individual. However, keeping one's income tax return-related documents is also important to answer any query of the income tax department in future and avoid action under the Black Money Act 2015.