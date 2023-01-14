ITR filing: How long one should keep income tax return documents?

Speaking on income escaping assessment and Black Money Act rules, Aarti Raote, Partner at Deloitte India said, "A tax payer has to retain his tax records for a minimum of 10 years. Generally an intimation for tax return processing would be received within a couple of months from filing the tax return where any prima facie adjustments are done. However a notice for detailed assessment can normally expect at anytime within a period of three months from the end of the financial year in which the tax return is furnished. However for income escaping assessment a notice could be sent before the expiry of 3 years of the relevant assessment year and in cases where the income escaping assessment is ₹50 lakhs or more, the notice could be issued up to a period of 10 years."