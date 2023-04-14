ITR filing: How loss harvesting in IT stocks may help you contain income tax in FY247 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 11:39 AM IST
- ITR filing: It's easy to find loss harvesting stocks from IT segment as Nifty IT index has shed 17.5% in last one year and it is still looking weak on chart pattern, say experts
ITR filing: With the beginning of new financial year, an income taxpayers first job is to start financial planning and look at all avenues that can save one's money. Finding out income tax saving options are one of them. For a stock market investor, it is little tricky today as most of the small-cap and mid-cap stocks are available at discounted prices and hence long term investors have to accumulate further to do the averaging and wait for bounce back in their portfolio stocks. However, from income tax return (ITR) perspective, portfolio stocks at discounted price provides a window of opportunity to stock market investors, especially IT stocks as in last one year, Nifty IT index has shed to the tune of 17.50 per cent and most of the IT stocks are available at discounted price today.