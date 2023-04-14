According to tax and investment experts, due to sell off in IT stocks in last one year, stock market investors having exposure in IT stocks has an opportunity to take advantage of current IT stock positions sing loss harvesting strategy. They said that stock investors needs to find out loss harvesting stocks from the IT segment as they are expected to continue under pressure in near term after US Fed flagged off economic slowdown jitters due to bank crisis in US. as the financial year 2023-24 has just begun and IT stocks are expected to remain weak, especially after the below par TCS and Infosys Q4 results, IT stock investors can book loss at current levels and re-enter at lower levels again. This will enable to set off the capital loss against the capital gains while filing their income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24. However, they advised taxpayers to avoid timing the market after booking the loss in their stock positions.