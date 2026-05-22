ITR filing: How NRIs and foreigners are taxed in India and why residential status matters

Many taxpayers may think that citizenship alone determines where and how they are taxed but that is not entirely true. Under Indian income tax laws, a person's residential status often plays a bigger role in deciding tax liability than their nationality or passport status.
As a result, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign citizens staying in India for long periods may be subjected to taxation depending on the number of days spent in the country and the nature of their income. Understanding this distinction is important because residential status determines whether only Indian income is taxable or whether income earned outside India may also be subject to Indian tax.
The Indian income tax law is based solely on residential status, which is calculated by counting the number of days spent in the country. Under Section 6(1) of the Income Tax Act, a foreign citizen becomes a "Resident" if they meet either of these conditions:
For NRIs or persons of Indian origin visiting India, if their total income other than foreign-sourced income exceeds ₹15 lakh, they will be considered a resident if they have been in India for at least 120 days in the relevant financial year and more than 365 days in four preceding financial years, said Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.
According to Sai S, Global income becomes taxable in India only when an individual transitions into a Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) status. Indian tax law divides individuals into three categories:
If a foreign citizen qualifies as a “Resident” under Section 6(1), they must then determine whether they fall under the ROR category. If they do, the person will owe tax on their global income if they satisfy both of these conditions:
“However, if the foreign citizen is just visiting India for one long trip (such as staying 200 days this year but never visited before), they fall under the RNOR category and their salary, rental income in their respective country, or global stocks will not be taxed in India,” the tax expert noted.
Income earned in India, such as rent from a property, salary for services rendered in India, or capital gains from Indian shares, is taxable for every person irrespective of their residential status, Sai S said. However, the rules differ as mentioned below:
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) ensure that a person does not suffer tax on the same income in two countries. For example, if a person earns rental income in India and at the same time he is a tax resident in Canada, then both countries can claim the right to tax this income.
"DTAA helps in determining the country that is entitled to the primary right to tax, and what relief is to be given,” said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
He added that the methods of relief is given through a tax credit and an exemption. “A tax credit means tax paid in one country is deducted from the tax that needs to be paid in another country. An exemption means certain incomes are not liable to pay tax again,” Maurya said.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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