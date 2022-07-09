ITR filing: How to claim home loan tax benefit and HRA together

Anshu Agarwal, Finance Head (India) of Branch International says the Income tax department do allow you to claim both if you can prove that you cannot stay in your own house. "The own house is not in the same city where you are currently working. If you are working in the same city it’s a hassle to travel from your own house to your work place or the kids school is far off and it’s a challenge to travel every day. You have rented out your own house to someone else in which case you will have to disclose this as your income," he said.