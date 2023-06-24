ITR filing: How to claim income tax relief on advance, other salary arrears3 min read 24 Jun 2023, 07:00 AM IST
ITR filing: Income tax relief can be claimed on salary arrears, advance salary, family pension arrears, compensation on termination, etc
Income tax return (ITR) filing: The due date for ITR filing for the financial year 2022-23 or for the assessment year 2023-24 is 31st July 2023. However, it is advisable to file one's income tax return as soon as possible as it would enable an earning individual to get ITR refund at earliest possible time. But, while filing ITR one needs to look at all possible income tax relieves, which includes salary arrears like advance salary, bonus, family pension arrears, compensation on termination, etc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×