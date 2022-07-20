ITR filing: How to correct error in Annual Information Statement (AIS)

The last date for filing of income tax return (ITR) for AY 2022-23 is 31 July. So, taxpayers are advised to check the Annual Information Statement (AIS) thoroughly as some people have reported discrepancies in the same. So, all those people who are waiting for the last minute to file their returns online, please make sure that you tally the information in AIS and report any kind of mismatch between the government data and the ITR data filed by you.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}