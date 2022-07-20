ITR filing: How to correct error in Annual Information Statement (AIS)

ITR filing: Taxpayers are advised to tally the information in AIS and report any kind of mismatch between the government data and the income tax return data filed by you
The last date for filing of income tax return (ITR) for AY 2022-23 is 31 July. So, taxpayers are advised to check the Annual Information Statement (AIS) thoroughly as some people have reported discrepancies in the same. So, all those people who are waiting for the last minute to file their returns online, please make sure that you tally the information in AIS and report any kind of mismatch between the government data and the ITR data filed by you.
What is Annual Information Statement (AIS)
The Annual Information Statement (AIS) was introduced in November last year. It has two components - taxpayer information summary (TIS) and other is proper AIS detailing the information contained in TIS.
This AIS has details of all the transactions which are reported by certain entities. These entities includes banks, registration offices, , stock exchanges, mutual funds, companies issuing shares and debentures, RBI and all the taxpayers who are liable to deduct and collect tax at source (TDS). The Income tax department released a much improved Version 2.0 of AIS in March 2022 that covers many more transactions,
What do taxpayers have to do if the information in AIS is incorrect?
The new AIS can be accessed by clicking on ‘Annual Information Statement (AIS)’ under the ‘Services’ tab on the new income tax e-filing portal (incometax.gov.in).
Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech says when taxpayers feel the information reflected in AIS is not accurate, they can submit a corrected response. The statement can be evaluated for all entries, including personal information and financial transactions.
“Feedback should be submitted by taxpayers as soon as they notice any inconsistency. On the ‘Optional’ tab the same can be accomplished," said Gupta.