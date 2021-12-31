1 min read.Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 04:54 PM ISTLivemint
The ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified
One of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP
Listen to this article
On filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it is essential to e-verify the same. In fact, the ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. And one of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP.
And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP: