ITR filing: How to e-verify income tax return using Aadhaar OTP?
- The ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified
- One of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP
On filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it is essential to e-verify the same. In fact, the ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. And one of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP.
And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:
