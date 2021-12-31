ITR filing: How to e-verify income tax return using Aadhaar OTP?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it is essential to e-verify the same. In fact, the ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. And one of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:

And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:

On visiting the official e-filing portal, under quick links (left-hand side of the page) click on the e-Verify Return option.

Next, select the option - I would want to verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, then click Continue on the e-Verify screen.

Click on - I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details checked on the Aadhaar OTP screen

Select the I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details on Aadhaar OTP screen,

Click on Generate Aadhaar OTP option

Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number

The OTP is valid for only 15 minutes and the user gets only 3 chances to enter the OTP in the right manner.

Once done correctly, a Transaction ID will be sent to you, keep it saved properly.

Also, check your email and registered phone to receive the confirmation message for the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}