Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  ITR filing: How to e-verify income tax return using Aadhaar OTP?

ITR filing: How to e-verify income tax return using Aadhaar OTP?

After filing ITR, it needs to be e-verified
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified
  • One of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it is essential to e-verify the same. In fact, the ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. And one of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP. 

On filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), it is essential to e-verify the same. In fact, the ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. And one of the easist way to e-verify ITR is by doing it by using Aadhaar OTP. 

And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:

And here is how to e-verify ITR through Aadhaar OTP:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

  • On visiting the official e-filing portal, under quick links (left-hand side of the page) click on the e-Verify Return option. 
  • Next, select the option - I would want to verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar, then click Continue on the e-Verify screen.
  • Click on - I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details checked on the Aadhaar OTP screen
  • Select the I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details on Aadhaar OTP screen, 
  • Click on Generate Aadhaar OTP option
  • Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number
  • The OTP is valid for only 15 minutes and the user gets only 3 chances to enter the OTP in the right manner. 
  • Once done correctly, a Transaction ID will be sent to you, keep it saved properly. 
  • Also, check your email and registered phone to receive the confirmation message for the same. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!