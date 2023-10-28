ITR filing: How to report crypto income in income tax return after addition of new VDA schedule?
ITR filing: Taxpayers will have to pay 30% and do reporting as per the VDA schedule, say experts
ITR filing: The Income Tax Department has added a new schedule in the Income Tax Return (ITR) form for the assessment year 2023-24. This new schedule aims to help investors report their income from virtual assets. The name of this new schedule is Virtual Digital Assets (VDA). It will help cryptocurrency investors to report crypto income while filing the ITR for AY24.