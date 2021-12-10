ITR filing: If pension is credited late, in which year do I mention it?

If the pension is credited one year late, in which year's ITR do I need to mention it? Would it be different if it was family pension?

I suppose the pension is in respect of services rendered by you in the past like pension received from past employer or from EPFO or in respect of superannuation annuity bought by your employer. Such pension is treated on par with salary and is taxed under the head “Salaries". Salary become taxable on earlier of accrual or receipt. So advance salary become taxable even not become due and vice versa means salary which has become due but not received yet also become taxable though not received. So the pension though credited in subsequent year but had already become due in earlier year and therefore became taxable in the year to which it related. Therefore, the pension received one year late has to be offered for tax in the year in which it has become. Please note it does not get taxed again when it is received.

In case the pension is a family pension, received by family member of the person entitled to receive the pension since there does not exists the relationship of employee and employer between the family members and employer of the deceased, it gets taxed under the head “Income from other Sources". In respect of income which are taxable under the heads “Profits and gains of business of profession" and “Income from other Sources" the tax payer has option to offer it for tax either on accrual or receipt basis. So this becomes taxable on the same basis on which it was offered for tax in the past. If you had included it in your income in the year of receipt in the past, you can include it in the income of next year else you will have to show it in the year to which it relates.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on twitter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.