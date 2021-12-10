ITR filing: If pension is credited late, in which year do I mention it?

In case the pension is a family pension, received by family member of the person entitled to receive the pension since there does not exists the relationship of employee and employer between the family members and employer of the deceased, it gets taxed under the head “Income from other Sources". In respect of income which are taxable under the heads “Profits and gains of business of profession" and “Income from other Sources" the tax payer has option to offer it for tax either on accrual or receipt basis. So this becomes taxable on the same basis on which it was offered for tax in the past. If you had included it in your income in the year of receipt in the past, you can include it in the income of next year else you will have to show it in the year to which it relates.

