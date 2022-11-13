ITR filing in case you own multiple flats and pay EMIs for loans taken

For the purpose of capital gain exemptions various judicial authorities have held that a single house consisting of various units can be treated as one house provided the same is used as a single residential unit by the family. In your case since the three let out flats are not used as a single residential unit but are used as independent units, the same cannot be treated as one residential house for the purpose of offering rental income. Moreover, the ITR forms also require you to provide details of various tenants in case the property is let out, it would be improper on your part to offer the total rental income as received for one house looking at the fact that the same is used as multiple residential units and are let out to different tenants.