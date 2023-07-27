ITR filing: Income tax department may impose penalty of up to 200% of your actual tax outgo. Check details2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Income Tax Department intensifies efforts to tackle taxpayers using fake rent receipts to evade taxes. Notices are issued to individuals for proof of tax exemptions. Scrutiny and penalties for under-reporting income. Tips for honest tax compliance provided
ITR filing: As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaches on July 31, 2023, the Income Tax Department is intensifying its efforts to tackle taxpayers who may be using fake rent receipts to evade taxes. The income tax department has been cracking down on salaried individuals for submitting false or incorrect income tax returns (ITRs). From submitting fake rent receipts to false donations, the tax department is proactively flagging such returns.
