ITR filing: As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaches on July 31, 2023, the Income Tax Department is intensifying its efforts to tackle taxpayers who may be using fake rent receipts to evade taxes. The income tax department has been cracking down on salaried individuals for submitting false or incorrect income tax returns (ITRs). From submitting fake rent receipts to false donations, the tax department is proactively flagging such returns.

