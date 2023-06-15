ITR filing: Income tax department releases ITR-3 Form online. Who should file?2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 01:10 PM IST
ITR filing: Income tax department releases ITR-3 form for individuals with income under ‘profits or gains of business or profession’
As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) is approaching, the income tax department has released the online ITR-3 form on its official website. The tax department had already made available online forms for ITR-2, ITR-1, and ITR-4.
