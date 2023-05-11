ITR filing: Income tax exemptions and deductions that home loan borrowers should know1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 01:50 PM IST
ITR filing: Section 80EEA provides up to ₹1.50 lakh deduction, which an individual can claim on paid home loan interest subject to certain conditions
Is the deduction under sec 80EEA available only for the year of purchase of the property or it is available throughout the term period of the loan as long as we pay interest?
Section 80EEA was introduced by the budget of 2019, which provided for deduction of up to ₹1.50 lakh, which an individual can claim in respect of interest on home loan subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This deduction is available if your home loan is sanctioned during the period 1st April 2019 to 31st March, 2022 and the stamp duty value of the house bought did not exceed Rs. 45 lakhs and you did not own any other house. The loan should have been taken from bank or a housing finance company.
