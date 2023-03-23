ITR filing: Is income tax rebate available on two houses bought from sale proceeds of one residential property?2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 02:08 PM IST
For availing exemption for long term capital gains arising on sale of a residential house, you are required to invest only the indexed capital gains from sale of the existing house property and not the entire sale consideration
Can I buy two residential house properties from the sale proceeds of single residential house property for claiming the exemption from long term capital gains jointly with my children? One property was purchased just 1 month prior to the sale and another is planned to be purchased within 2 years from the date of sale using the entire sale proceeds. If not, please guide me as to how I should go ahead with a view to ensuring that the benefits could be passed on to my son and daughter without any income tax implication either to me or my children in the event of my death.