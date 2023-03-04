However as per various judicial pronouncements, if more than one flats are used as a single unit like adjoining flats or duplex in the same building, the benefit can be claimed under Section 54 even for investment made in more than one flats. There is no restriction on you buying the new property in joint names of yourself and your son or daughter to claim the exemption under Section 54. What is required is that you should invest the required long term capital gains in the house. Your son or daughter can be made joint owner in the agreement even if they do not invest any money in the property. In case full capital gains cannot be invested for purchase of a house, you can invest up to Rs. 50 lakhs in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions within six months from date of sale of the house. In order to ensure that the property passes on smoothly to your son and daughter after your death, please prepare a will specifying the share of your son and daughter in all your properties whether movable or immovable. Your son or daughter will not have to pay any tax at the time of inheriting the properties but may have to pay tax as and when the property is sold.