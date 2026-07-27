ITR filing issue, refund delay or TDS mismatch? Here's how to raise a complaint through e-Nivaran

The Income Tax Department's e-Nivaran facility allows taxpayers to lodge complaints and raise grievances related to return filing, refunds, PAN, TDS, demand notices, and other tax services.

This online grievance system is available to both registered and unregistered users, with complaints routed to the relevant department for resolution.

What is e-Nivaran? e-Nivaran is the grievance redressal system available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. It allows taxpayers to submit complaints regarding various tax-related services and to track their status online using a unique acknowledgement number.

The system covers grievances handled by four departments: e-Filing, the Centralised Processing Centre for Income Tax Returns (CPC-ITR), the Centralised Processing Centre for TDS (CPC-TDS), and the Assessing Officer (AO).

What issues can taxpayers report? The e-Nivaran portal routes grievances to four departments based on the type of issue.

e-Filing: Covers issues related to ITR filing, statutory forms, e-verification, e-Proceedings, registration, login, password, profile updates, PAN/TAN services, Instant e-PAN, JSON utility, mobile app, and portal access. CPC-ITR: Deals with complaints on ITR processing, ITR-V, refunds, tax demands, rectification, and communication related to processed returns. CPC-TDS: Covers TDS and Form 26AS-related issues, challans, TRACES portal, TDS/TCS statements, TDS refunds for TAN, property transaction forms, and certificate download issues. Assessing Officer (AO): Handles grievances relating to tax demands, appeals, PAN applications, refund issues, rectification requests, and other assessment-related matters.

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How can registered users submit a grievance? Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal using your User ID and password.

Step 2: From the dashboard, open the “Grievances” menu and select “Submit Grievance.”

Step 3: Choose the appropriate department or search for the issue using the search box.

Step 4: Select the grievance category, applicable tax law, and sub-category.

Step 5: Enter the required details, such as the assessment or tax year, depending on the nature of the complaint.

Step 6: Enter a grievance description of at least 100 characters. Supporting documents can also be uploaded, although this is optional.

Step 7: Submit the grievance and save the system-generated acknowledgement number for future tracking.

The Income Tax Department recommends using the post-login grievance facility for quicker and more accurate resolution.

How can unregistered users file complaints? Individuals who are not registered on the e-filing portal can also access the grievance system.

They need to visit the “Grievances” section under “Contact Us” and select the option stating they do not have a PAN or TAN.

Then, they have to provide their name, email address, and mobile number, complete OTP verification, and submit the grievance by following the same process as registered users.

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How to track grievance status? Taxpayers can monitor the progress of their complaint either before or after logging in.