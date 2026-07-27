ITR filing issue, refund delay or TDS mismatch? Here's how to raise a complaint through e-Nivaran

The Income Tax Department's e-Nivaran facility allows taxpayers to lodge complaints and raise grievances related to return filing, refunds, PAN, TDS, demand notices, and other tax services.
This online grievance system is available to both registered and unregistered users, with complaints routed to the relevant department for resolution.
e-Nivaran is the grievance redressal system available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. It allows taxpayers to submit complaints regarding various tax-related services and to track their status online using a unique acknowledgement number.
The system covers grievances handled by four departments: e-Filing, the Centralised Processing Centre for Income Tax Returns (CPC-ITR), the Centralised Processing Centre for TDS (CPC-TDS), and the Assessing Officer (AO).
The e-Nivaran portal routes grievances to four departments based on the type of issue.
Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal using your User ID and password.
Step 2: From the dashboard, open the “Grievances” menu and select “Submit Grievance.”
Step 3: Choose the appropriate department or search for the issue using the search box.
Step 4: Select the grievance category, applicable tax law, and sub-category.
Step 5: Enter the required details, such as the assessment or tax year, depending on the nature of the complaint.
Step 6: Enter a grievance description of at least 100 characters. Supporting documents can also be uploaded, although this is optional.
Step 7: Submit the grievance and save the system-generated acknowledgement number for future tracking.
The Income Tax Department recommends using the post-login grievance facility for quicker and more accurate resolution.
Individuals who are not registered on the e-filing portal can also access the grievance system.
They need to visit the “Grievances” section under “Contact Us” and select the option stating they do not have a PAN or TAN.
Then, they have to provide their name, email address, and mobile number, complete OTP verification, and submit the grievance by following the same process as registered users.
Taxpayers can monitor the progress of their complaint either before or after logging in.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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