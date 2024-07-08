Are you sharing too much? The risks of giving your ITR credentials to CAs

Alternatives to sharing credentials

However, for those uneasy about sharing personal details, there are alternatives. Instead of providing login details, taxpayers can send necessary documents like the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) directly to their CA. The CA then prepares the ITR and sends it back to the taxpayer for them to submit it themselves. However, this process is not as straightforward as it sounds. It can mean extra work, as the documents cannot be sent as PDFs or Excel sheets to the CA.