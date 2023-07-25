Over 4 crore ITRs filed for FY23 so far

More than four crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2022-23 financial year have been filed so far and about 7 per cent of these are new or first-time filers, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said on Monday. He said that more than half of these ITRs have been processed leading to 80 lakh refunds till now. The chairperson was speaking at an event held here to mark the 164th Income Tax Day on 24 July