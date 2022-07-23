Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax said, "TDS return is usually filed by deductors. Mostly employers who deduct TDS on salary file a TDS return. Usually an individual will deduct and deposit TDS when buying a property and TDS is deducted from payment made to the seller. TDS has to be deducted by the buyer at the time of making the payment to the seller. This TDS must be deposited within a period of 30 days from the end of the month in which the deduction is made. Form 26QB must also be submitted at the time of payment."