ITR filing: Key strategies to maximise savings and reduce tax liability

With the start of the financial year 2026-27, taxpayers are required to plan their finances that align with the current income tax rules and available exemptions. Tax planning involves assessing income, investments and eligible deductions to determine the overall tax liability for the year.
Financial and tax planning ahead of ITR filing is crucial because tax efficiency is achieved during the year, not just at the time of filing. “The return is just a reporting mechanism without prior planning; most optimization opportunities are already lost,” said Nishant Shanker, an independent tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY.
Apart from that, liquidity and investment goals are other key factors that make a planned approach to tax-saving important, rather than relying on last-minute, tax-saving dictated investments, said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
“Tax-related targets with a planned framework minimize the risk of tax filing as an event that is legally required by achieving strategic and tactical benefits,” he said.
The Income Tax Act offers multiple legal ways to reduce your tax burden. Here's what experts advise taxpayers:
The most frequent mistake is waiting until the last minute and, as a result, being forced to make tax investments that ultimately yield low returns, with the tax paid being locked in for this purpose, according to Maurya.
“Not using tax exemptions and deductions to the fullest is also a stark mistake. A large number of tax withholdings, meant to be claimed as tax deductible (be it health premiums, home loan(s) interest and tax, or (re)education loan(s) interest), are simply kept and claimed as being paid,” he said.
Some taxpayers opt for the new tax regime for its simplicity, but in doing so, may overlook significant deductions available under the old regime, Maurya said.
Inadequate tax records can definitely confirm that tax-missed payment strategies are undoubtedly the most financially painful, he said, adding that insufficiently documented income, missing receipts and tax deductions left on the table increase tax liability and create a potential tax audit.
“Finally, following bad advice can be costly. Because tax codes are updated regularly, inaccurate guesswork and old advice will probably lead to unnecessary tax savings,” Maurya advised, urging taxpayers to stay vigilant and informed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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