ITR filing: Know how gains from intraday stock trading are taxed

Ever since the covid-19 pandemic set in, many people resorted to direct trading in stocks. Some of the brokerages have seen a surge in the number of new demat accounts after February this year. If you are among those who traded in stocks during the financial year 2020 and are planning to file tax returns for the year, you should know how the gains from stock trading are taxed. Also, let’s understand where to report them in the income tax return (ITR) and which ITR form to file.