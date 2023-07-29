ITR filing last date 2023: With just three days before the July 31 deadline, there is no point in waiting for an extension of the due date to file your income tax returns. If you haven’t filed yet, you should rush and complete the process as soon as possible.

“Avoid the last-day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing. Pl visit https://incometax.gov.in," the income tax department tweeted. ITR filing 2023: Final step The final step of ITR filing is the most crucial one. And only upon completion of this step, you receive the refund promptly if you are eligible for the same. Your ITR will be regarded as e-verified once you have finished the e-verification process.

Over 5 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal, which ended March 31.

“Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified!" the income tax department tweeted.

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed!

The last date for filing ITRs by salaried employees and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for assessment year 2023-24 is July 31.

ITR filing 2023: 24x7 helpdesk to assist taxpayers

To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment, and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis.“We will continue to provide support till 31.07.2023, including on Saturday and Sunday," the department said.

You are mandatorily required to file your ITR if the aggregate of your income from all sources is more than the threshold of the basic exemption limit. “The income to be considered for this purpose is the income before various deductions available under Chapter VIA, which comprises mainly Section 80C, 80 CCD, 80D, 80 G, 80TTA, 80 TTB, etc," said Mumbai-based investment and taxation expert Balwant Jain.

The threshold of basic exemption is 2.50 lakhs for those below 60 years. It is 3 lakhs and 5 lakhs respectively for those resident individuals between 60 and 80 and those over 80 years.