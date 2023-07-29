You are mandatorily required to file your ITR if the aggregate of your income from all sources is more than the threshold of the basic exemption limit. “The income to be considered for this purpose is the income before various deductions available under Chapter VIA, which comprises mainly Section 80C, 80 CCD, 80D, 80 G, 80TTA, 80 TTB, etc," said Mumbai-based investment and taxation expert Balwant Jain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}