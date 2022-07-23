ITR filing last date is a bank holiday. Key things that a taxpayer should know

ITR filing for AY 2022-23: Due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY 2021-22 or AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. Those earning individuals, who fail to file their income tax return by the given due date, will have to pay late fee from 1st August 2022 for filing their I-T return. So, it is advisable for the taxpayers to file their I-T return on time. However, there is a catch in the ITR filing last date. 31st July is Sunday, which will be a bank holiday. So, taxpayers who doesn't have a long experience of ITR filing should not get confused with bank holiday and ITR filing last date because now a day income tax return can be filed 24x7x365. However, it is advisable for the earning individuals that they shouldn't wait for the due date of ITR filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}