The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2023 is just a week away. The income tax department urges taxpayers to file the returns at the earliest and not wait for the last day to do the same. More than four crore income tax returns (ITRs) for the 2022-23 financial year have been filed so far and about 7 per cent of these are new or first-time filers, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said on Monday.

