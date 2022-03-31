ITR filing last day today: Check these last minute detail

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The income tax department has also reminded us that today is also the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN.
Taxpayers need to link Aadhaar with PAN in order to avoid penalty up to ₹1,000.
Today is the last day for filing income tax for this financial year. In case, you fail to complete the procedure by Thursday, you will end up being a non-filer and would be required to pay a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).
The first thing that taxpayers must keep in mind is to check the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or 26 AS for the AssessmentYear (AY) 2021-22. This is to confirm whether they need to file ITR for AY 2021-22 or not.
