ITR filing: Late fee to jail term - If you miss due date

Speaking on the monetary penalty being levied on the taxpayers filing their ITR after the due date, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "If an earning individual misses to file ITR within the given due date, then he or she would be able to file its ITR on paying the late fee. The late fee would be ₹5,000 if the annual taxable income is ₹5 lakh or more whereas late fee would be ₹1,000 if the taxable income is below ₹5 lakh." He said that above-mentioned late fee will be applicable when the taxpayer files ITR after due date of 31st July 2022 but before the last date of 31st December 2022.

