ITR filing: Maharashtra, Gujarat among top 5 states with nearly 50% total income tax returns filed, reveals SBI Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are the top 5 states, constituting 48 percent of the total income tax returns filed in AY23. A research report by the State Bank of India has assessed the emerging trends from the recently-closed ITR filing process. The report revealed that a significant number of taxpayers have left the lower-income strata and migrated upwards.