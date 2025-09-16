ITR Due Date Extension 2025 LIVE Updates: Last day to file ITR today, govt extends deadline after taxpayers raise issues

ITR Due Date Extension 2025 LIVE: The last date to file income tax returns (ITR) for AY 2025-26 is today, 16 September. The ITR filing deadline was extended by a day by the Centre from 15 September to 16 September after several complaints of portal glitches.

In a late night statement on Monday, the CBDT said that the due date to file ITR was extended to Tuesday. “The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025.”

A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till September 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a post on X.

The ITR e-filing portal faced huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Also, Monday was the last date for payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.

Stepwise guide to file ITR online

Visit the official income tax department website and log in with your User ID and password. First time tax filers must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details.

Once you are logged in, click on e-file — Income Tax Returns — File Income Tax Return.

Choose the assessment year (AY25-26) and your preferred mode of filing.

Choose your status — whether you an in individual taxpayer, an Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or Others — then click on Continue — Select your ITR form — Regime (old or new).

Review Personal Information data which is pre-filled and edit wherever needed. Once done, click on Proceed.

Once the computation is done, you can choose between Pay Now or Pay Later. You can also check if you are eligible for a refund.

Once the tax (if any) is paid, click on Preview Return — Proceed to Preview — Proceed to Validation.

You will get a message indicating that the e-filing was a success, with the ITR verification form ready for download.

Disclaimer: This blog is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional tax advice. For personalised guidance, please consult a certified Chartered Accountant or a qualified tax advisor.