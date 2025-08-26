ITR Filing: Paying income tax for the first time? Step-by-step process to register on e-filing portal

ITR Filing for AY2024-25: Income Tax Filing is mandatory for every individual with an income over the basic exemption limit. The Income Tax Department has extended due date for filing an ITR without penalty to 15 September.

To file your ITR, taxpayers will have to register on the e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in. So if you are a first-time taxpayer, you need to create an account on the income tax portal to file your ITR, whether you are an salaried person or a businessman.

Any taxpayer with a valid PAN (Permanent Account Number) can create an account on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Once you register on the portal, you will get a range of tax-related services at your fingertips, which will make your ITR filing easier, help you view information and manage your tax profile online without having to visit any office.

ITR Filing: Documents required for registration at e-filing portal

You will need only three things to begin your registration on the e-filing portal for ITR filing:

  • Valid and active PAN
  • Valid Mobile Number
  • Valid email ID

The registration on e-filing portal is related to the PAN and the primary mobile number you provide. You must keep in mind that each PAN should be registered separately.

Step-by-step guide to register on e-filing portal for ITR

Step 1: Go to the e-Filing portal homepage https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and click on the ‘Register’ option.

Step 2: Enter your PAN under Register as a taxpayer option and click on Validate. In case the PAN is already registered or invalid, an error message will be displayed.

Step 3: Enter all the mandatory details including Name, DOB / DOI, Gender (if applicable) and Residential Status as per your PAN on the Basic Details page and click Continue.

Step 4: After PAN is validated, the Contact Details page will be displayed for individual taxpayers. Enter your Contact Details including Primary Mobile Number, email ID and Address. Now, click Continue.

Step 5: You will receive two separate OTPs to your primary mobile number and the email ID you used. Enter the separate 6 digit OTPs received on the mobile number and email ID and click Continue.

Step 6: Edit the details in the page if necessary and click Confirm.

Step 7: On the Set Password page, enter your desired password in both the Set Password and Confirm Password textboxes. Enter your personalised message and click Register.

Step 8: When you are successfully registered, click Proceed to Login to begin the login process. After logging in, you can start ITR filing.

