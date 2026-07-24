ITR filing: Section 143(1) tax demand explained; steps to avoid penalties and disputes

Once the processing of an individual taxpayer's tax return is complete, the Income Tax Department generally sends an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This is a routine procedure.

For most taxpayers, this notice serves as an intimation that no further action is required on their part. It can also be related to providing details about the issued refund. However, in specific cases, this notice might also contain details on ‘additional tax demands’ that a taxpayer may be required to meet to ensure compliance.

Any ‘tax demand’ under Section 143(1) does not automatically mean that the return filed was ‘incorrect’. Such an issue generally arises in cases where the tax department finds a mismatch in income reported, serious discrepancies, and a lack of clarity related to tax credits claimed, mistakes during tax calculations during processing or deductions.

The taxpayers have to review and respond to such notices within the stipulated time, rather than ignore them.

What to do after receiving tax demand? Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 is an automated preliminary review of your filed income tax return. It checks for math errors, matches tax credits with government records, and produces an intimation showing no change, a refund or a tax demand. You can view and download your order by logging into the Income Tax e-Filing Portal.

The first step is to compare the details mentioned in the intimation with the information provided in your ITR, Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and supporting tax documents. If you agree with the demand, you can pay the outstanding amount through the Income Tax e-filing portal. If you believe the demand is incorrect, you can submit an online response with the relevant explanation and supporting details.

Situation Action to take Demand is correct Pay the tax demand through the e-filing portal Demand is partially correct Accept the correct portion and dispute the remaining amount with supporting details Demand is incorrect Submit an online response explaining the mismatch and upload relevant information Refund or tax credit mismatch Verify Form 26AS, AIS and TDS details before responding

Why is responding within timeline important? Ignoring a tax demand can lead to complicated recovery proceedings, more notices and warnings and in certain cases, the taxpayer may also be treated as an ‘assessee in default’ under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

When you respond to such tax demand notices within the stipulated time, it helps the tax authorities process the matter quickly and reduces the risk of additional interest or penalties.

In case of doubts or any hesitation related to the legal provisions, do not panic. Ensure you follow the instructions, tax cross-checking and filing steps after a discussion with a certified tax professional.

Before you submit any response to a tax notice, carefully review every figure and have all supporting documents and records ready. A timely and accurate demand in such situations goes a long way toward not only resolving discrepancies efficiently but also ensuring smoother tax compliance and avoiding stress, serious fines and penalties, and legal action later.