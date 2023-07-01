ITR filing, small savings scheme interest rate to PAN-Aadhaar link: Five changes in financial landscape in July 20233 min read 01 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST
PAN-Aadhaar linking: Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking has ended on 30th June 2023 and now one will have to pay ₹1000 for seeding the two documents
ITR last date to PAN Aadhaar link: After ushering in July 2023, an earning individual needs to consider some important changes taking place in the financial landscape. These changes includes income tax return (ITR) last date as due date for ITR filing ends on 31st July 2023. Apart from this, deadline for PAN-Aadhaar link has ended on June 30, 2023. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for choosing higher pension to 11th July 2023. In case, an earning individual was an EPFO member or EPS member prior to 1st September 2014, they have a chance to apply for the facily if they missed to apply for the same.
