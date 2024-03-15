ITR filing: Stock market investors can use these tricks to lower income tax outgo
ITR filing: According to experts, individuals investing in the Indian stock market can utilise several income tax planning strategies to increase their returns while staying compliant with Indian tax laws
ITR filing: When filing your income tax return (ITR), it's important to pick an investment plan that can save you money on taxes. So, while aiming for investment returns, don't forget about potential tax savings. Understanding the tax implications of stock market investments is crucial for optimising returns. According to experts, individuals investing in the Indian stock market can utilise several income tax planning strategies to increase their returns.