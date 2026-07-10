ITR filing: Switched jobs during FY 2025-26? Follow this checklist to avoid errors

Switching jobs often comes with a higher salary, better career prospects and new opportunities. But it can also make your Income Tax Return (ITR) filing more complicated.

If you worked for more than one employer during FY 2025-26, you will need to report the salary earned from each employer while filing your ITR for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. Missing income from a previous employer can lead to incorrect tax calculations, tax dues, delayed refunds or even a notice from the Income Tax Department.

Here's what you should keep in mind before filing your return.

Collect all salary records before filing your ITR The first step is to collect a separate Form 16 from every employer you worked for during FY 2025-26.

Each Form 16 contains details of your salary, tax deducted at source (TDS), exemptions and deductions claimed during your employment. Before filing your ITR, combine the salary details from all your Form 16s and report your total income accurately.

Also, verify the TDS deducted by each employer with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). This ensures the tax credit you claim matches the Income Tax Department's records and reduces the chances of errors.

5 important factors to check before filing taxes

What to check Why it matters Collect Form 16 from every employer Captures complete salary and TDS details Add salary from all employers Prevents under-reporting of income Verify TDS with Form 26AS and AIS Ensures correct tax credit Review pre-filled ITR details Identifies missing or incorrect salary entries Check whether Form 12B was submitted to your new employer Helps ensure the correct TDS was deducted after switching jobs

Common mistakes that can increase your tax liability One of the most common mistakes employees make after changing jobs is failing to submit Form 12B to their new employer.

Form 12B contains details of the salary earned and TDS deducted by your previous employer. Without this information, your new employer may deduct less tax than required, leaving you with an additional tax liability when you file your ITR. You may also have to pay interest on the shortfall.