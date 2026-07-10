ITR filing: Switched jobs during FY 2025-26? Follow this checklist to avoid errors

Employees who changed jobs during FY 2025-26 should report salary from all employers while filing ITR for AY 2026-27. Verify Form 16, Form 26AS and AIS, report total salary correctly, and avoid tax notices, interest charges and refund delays. 

Shivam Shukla
Published10 Jul 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Employees changing jobs should verify Form 16, TDS and salary details before filing ITR 2026. (AI-Generated Image)
Employees changing jobs should verify Form 16, TDS and salary details before filing ITR 2026. (AI-Generated Image)

Switching jobs often comes with a higher salary, better career prospects and new opportunities. But it can also make your Income Tax Return (ITR) filing more complicated.

If you worked for more than one employer during FY 2025-26, you will need to report the salary earned from each employer while filing your ITR for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. Missing income from a previous employer can lead to incorrect tax calculations, tax dues, delayed refunds or even a notice from the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | ITR-2 filing AY 2026-27: Complete guide for taxpayers as 31 July deadline nears

Here's what you should keep in mind before filing your return.

Collect all salary records before filing your ITR

The first step is to collect a separate Form 16 from every employer you worked for during FY 2025-26.

Each Form 16 contains details of your salary, tax deducted at source (TDS), exemptions and deductions claimed during your employment. Before filing your ITR, combine the salary details from all your Form 16s and report your total income accurately.

Also, verify the TDS deducted by each employer with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). This ensures the tax credit you claim matches the Income Tax Department's records and reduces the chances of errors.

5 important factors to check before filing taxes

What to check

Why it matters

Collect Form 16 from every employerCaptures complete salary and TDS details
Add salary from all employersPrevents under-reporting of income
Verify TDS with Form 26AS and AISEnsures correct tax credit
Review pre-filled ITR detailsIdentifies missing or incorrect salary entries
Check whether Form 12B was submitted to your new employerHelps ensure the correct TDS was deducted after switching jobs

Common mistakes that can increase your tax liability

One of the most common mistakes employees make after changing jobs is failing to submit Form 12B to their new employer.

Form 12B contains details of the salary earned and TDS deducted by your previous employer. Without this information, your new employer may deduct less tax than required, leaving you with an additional tax liability when you file your ITR. You may also have to pay interest on the shortfall.

Also Read | Received a Section 245 notice? Here's why your income tax refund may be adjusted

To avoid such a situation, you should keep these points in mind:

  • Collect Form 16 from every employer.
  • Report the total salary income in a single ITR.
  • Match TDS with Form 26AS and AIS before filing.
  • Check the pre-filled ITR carefully instead of relying on it completely.
  • Keep employment and salary records handy for future reference.
  • Do not hesitate to take guidance from a certified tax professional.

A diligent review of your salary income, TDS records, deductions, and tax-related documentation can help make tax filing routine and seamless. This can be accomplished by spending just a little extra time reconciling basic facts and cross-checking data points across multiple employers. This way, you can ensure that you are able to avoid unwanted tax notices and also claim and get timely refunds without any delays.

Income Tax ReturnIncome Tax RefundPersonal Finance
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