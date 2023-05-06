ITR filing: Tax rules on income from house property that your should know1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Income tax return: For computing taxable income, you are allowed to claim a standard deduction of 30% of the rent received by you
Interest component of home loan for one let out house comes to around Rs. 3.50 lakhs. I receive a monthly rent of ₹15,000 p.m. I stay in a rented house. Under the circumstances can I claim loss from the house let out by me as deduction against my salary income?
For computing taxable income, you are allowed to claim a standard deduction of 30% of the rent received by you. In addition to the standard deduction, you are also allowed to claim deduction in respect of interest paid on money borrowed for buying, constructing, renovating and repairing the house. In case the house is self-occupied, you are allowed to claim maximum of two lakh deduction for maximum of two self-house property taken together.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×