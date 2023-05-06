ITR filing: Tax rules on income from house property that your should know

Against your rental income of Rs. 1.80 lakhs, you will get a standard deduction of Rs. 54,000/- leaving Rs. 1.26 lakhs. After adjusting interest of Rs. 3.50 lakhs the loss under the head “Income from house property" head comes to Rs. 2.24 lakhs. Since you can set off maximum of only two lakh of loss against your other income including your salary income the balance Rs. 24,000/- unabsorbed loss will have to be carried forward for next eight which can be only be set off against the positive income under the house property head.

