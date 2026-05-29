ITR filing: These rules could affect how you report income, rent, political donations - 7 changes taxpayers can't miss

The Income Tax Department has started rolling out online filing and Excel utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 in a phased manner on the e-filing portal. With the utilities now live, taxpayers can start filing income tax returns for FY 2025-26.
This year’s tax filing season may seem routine, but several changes in ITR forms and reporting rules mean taxpayers will need to pay closer attention while filing returns. Here's what changed this year:
This is specifically meant for landlord collecting rent.
For AY 2026-27, a new field is added to ITR 1 and ITR 4 - “The amount of rent which cannot be realized”. Previously, the field for unrealised rent was not there.
A major relief this year is for taxpayers who own two house properties.
These taxpayers can report income from up to two residential properties in the same forms. This allows many salaried individuals with two homes to continue using simpler ITR forms instead of switching to more complicated ones.
For AY 2025–26, taxpayers were required to report capital gains separately for transactions made before and after July 23, 2024, following the tax changes announced in the Budget.
Different tax rates applied to short-term and long-term gains during different periods. This is created a lot of confusion.
Since the old capital gains tax rates for listed equity shares — 15% for short-term capital gains (STCG) and 10% for long-term capital gains (LTCG) — no longer apply in FY 2025-26, ClearTax pointed out
And hence, they have been removed from all the relevant ITR forms
For assessment year 2026-27, it has become mandatory for taxpayers to disclose their investment and bank balance details under ITR-4.
Under Section 89A, Indian residents with foreign retirement accounts can claim relief from double taxation.
Now, the option to claim this relief has been removed from ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms. As a result, taxpayers can claim this benefit only through ITR-2 and ITR-3, making ITR-1 and ITR-4 simpler, ClearTax explains
Section 80G - Donations
Section 80G - Donations to Political Parties
New details required are as under:
All ITR forms now include a new field to show whether the income tax return is being filed by a representative assessee.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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